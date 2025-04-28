Gov. Wes Moore responds after Washington Commanders, D.C. reach agreement on new stadium

LANDOVER, Md. — Following a multi-year absence, the Washington Commanders will be returning to D.C.

Scripps News Group reported Monday that Mayor Muriel Bowser and Commanders Managing Partner Josh Harris announced a deal to build a new state-of-the-art stadium on the RFK campus.

The roofed stadium will seat approximately 65,000 fans and is expected to open in 2030. It will occupy about 11% of the 180-acre site, leaving room for additional development, including housing, retail, parks and recreation facilities. The new stadium is designed for year-round use, allowing it to host NFL games as well as concerts and other events, per Scripps News Group.

In a statement released Monday, Governor Wes Moore said that his administration fought hard to keep the Commanders in Landover, saying they made a "very competitive offer."

Governor Moore added that his administration has been preparing for the Commanders' possible move back to D.C.

"Our priority has always been ensuring that the Landover community will see a transformative new development in the years ahead, regardless of the stadium decision," Governor Moore said.

The Governor said that his administration executed an MOU, Memorandum of Understanding, months ago with the ownership group of the Washington Commanders to outline what's to happen with Northwest Stadium in Landover.

Per the Governor's Office, the ownership group committed to carrying out the demolition of the stadium within the first 90 days of the first game in the new stadium, along with providing maintenance and security at the site as redevelopment begins.

"The Washington Commanders also committed to collaborate with the state, county, and local community on a thoughtful redevelopment plan consistent with the broader vision for the Blue Line Corridor that will be responsive to local priorities and have a projected economic impact at least equal to that of the current stadium. The team agreed to complete design and planning work and begin obtaining local approvals prior to their first game in the new stadium. The timeline and commitments will ensure that the move will not create blight in the community. In other words, we will not be left with another RFK Stadium," Governor Moore said.

Governor Moore expressed that the Landover community should "receive the investment that it deserves," and that the partnership with the Washington Commanders will garner a new impactful development.

"We have already had a number of conversations with the team and other stakeholders about how to reimagine this site; that work will continue through a study funded by the team and carried out in partnership with the Maryland Stadium Authority," said Governor Moore. "We wish the Washington Commanders the best and we look forward to engaging with partners across the region to promote economic vitality and community investment in writing the next chapter in Landover."