Gov. Moore announces foster care overhaul after teen's death in Baltimore hotel

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Governor Wes Moore announced reforms to Maryland's foster care system, to help better serve people with complex needs.

Standards will be in place to ensure children in foster care receive one-on-one care and will help them get the help they need.

“Every child in Maryland deserves to feel supported, to be safe, and to be provided with opportunities to realize their potential,” Gov. Moore said.

Under the reforms, one-on-one care providers must meet detailed staffing standards, including minimum age requirements, CPR and first aid certification, and training in medication management and crisis intervention.

All nearly 3,800 children currently in foster care are eligible for the new services, according to the governor's office.

Other changes include 37 additional beds in licensed group homes.

RELATED: Kanaiyah Ward's death sparking change in Maryland's foster care system

Providers are also prevented from rejecting or dismissing children who have been referred for placement.

One contract includes up to $115.6 million in investment through November 2028, with a two-year renewal option. Another includes a $743.9 million investment to create 637 total potential placements over three years.

"In addition to ending the decades-long practice of children staying in hotels, the Maryland Department of Human Services also dramatically reduced the number of young people staying in hospitals for longer than is medically necessary by up to 65% over the past year," the governor's office said.

The changes come after 16-year-old Kanaiyah Ward died in a Baltimore hotel while under the care of the Maryland Department of Human Services — just one week after a state audit raised serious concerns about DHS policies and their ability to keep children safe.

The audit found DHS lacked "comprehensive procedures" to ensure people with criminal backgrounds didn't have access to children in the state's care. As of August 2025, seven registered sex offenders were living at the same addresses as approved guardianship homes housing 10 children.

The audit also found 280 foster care children placed in hotels under unlicensed supervision at significantly higher costs.