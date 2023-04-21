Watch Now
Golden Corral Camp Corral campaign

Posted at 3:04 AM, Apr 21, 2023
BALTIMORE — Starting Monday April 24th, Golden Corral will start their campaign for Camp Corral.

The camp is to help children of wounded, ill, and fallen military members. When you visit a Golden Corral between April 24th and July 9th, you can donate to the campaign by purchasing fundraiser stars.

There are three different stars that allow you to donate three different amounts. White stars are worth $1, blue stars are worth $5 and a flag star is worth $10. Guests at the restaurant can also donate by rounding up their bill at the register or at the table using a QR code.

Donations can also be made outside of the restaurant at campcorral.org.

