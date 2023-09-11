Giant Food changes home delivery service, closes Hanover warehouse

BALTIMORE — Giant Food notified customers today that it's changing its home delivery service for "faster delivery, more delivery timeslots, and a broader assortment."

The supermarket company is consolidating its delivery service to a new center in Virginia, and is also planning to close its Giant Delivers warehouse as of Oct. 21.

According to information given to the state recently, the warehouse's closure would affect 362 employees.

Giant said in a statement today:

We are pleased to announce updates to our home delivery service to meet the changing needs of our customers for faster delivery, more delivery timeslots, and a broader assortment. We will consolidate our Giant Delivers business out of our newly opened Manassas, VA, e-commerce fulfillment center and launch a localized picked from store model using our Giant associates, as well as continue to partner with third-party providers to provide faster delivery for our customers.





We are excited that we can continue to provide this important service for our customers. As a trusted neighborhood grocer for over 87 years, we look forward to continuing to serve our customers in all the ways they want to shop whether in-store, via Giant Pickup or delivery.





Giant Food is also planning to open a new supermarket in Parkville next year. Last year, the company unveiled electric delivery trucks.

