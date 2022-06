Giant has plans to deploy two new fully electric delivery trucks in our area.

The electric step-vans join giant's fleet of 128 vehicles. They will make daily deliveries to customers throughout giant's markets in Washington, D.C., Maryland, Virginia, and Delaware. The deployment was made possible through a grant awarded to giant by the clean fuels incentive program. Giant says the all electric vans are three times more expensive than regular vans but also last three times as long on the road.