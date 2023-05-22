Giant Food to replace Shoppers at Perring Plaza

BALTIMORE — Shoppers supermarket is out and Giant Food is in at Perring Plaza.

The Shoppers grocery store currently at the plaza is scheduled to close its doors on July 15.

Bethesda-based Federal Realty Investment Trust, who owns the shopping center, announced Monday that Giant would be renovating and taking over the space in 2024.

Perring Plaza is co-anchored by other businesses such as Micro Center, Home Depot, and Jo-Ann.

It also recently underwent renovations including the addition of a common seating area and refreshed facade.