Garrett County woman hunts record 643 pound black bear

Posted at 2:29 PM, Oct 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-25 14:34:08-04

FREDERICK, Md. — Black bear hunting is underway in Maryland.

The 20th annual season began Monday with a record breaker.

Melissa, of Garrett County, shot a 643 pound male bear, which is the largest on record in the state's history.

A hunter named Justus from Frederick County snagged the first bear this year, a 197 pounder.

In total 24 bears were killed during the first day — 19 of which were reported in Garrett County.

Allegany and Frederick Counties each had two, with one in Washington County.

The season lasts six days, ending October 28.

Last year 103 bears were killed, the heaviest weighing in at 427 pounds.

Bear hunters must possess a permit that was awarded during a lottery earlier this year. Each is limited to one bear.

