"Full activation": Baltimore City readies for incoming winter weather

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City leaders convened a news conference Friday afternoon to announce preparations for a potentially major winter storm Sunday into Monday.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott called addressing the winter weather an "all-hands-on-deck" effort, with officials from transportation, public works, the Mayor's Office of Homeless Services, police and fire.

“I want the residents to know that we will move adjust and adapt as needed, to address whatever the storm throws at us," Scott added, "but we also want folks to understand everyone’s gonna have to be patient. Again, please, especially when the snow is at its heaviest, don’t drive."

"That interferes with the great work of our workers trying to remove the snow and make it safe for everyone else," he continued.

Scott urged residents to shovel and salt the areas outside homes and businesses, not to park in emergency zones, and to check on neighbors, especially elderly and sick neighbors.

Scott said the Baltimore City Health Department is activating its ‘Code Blue’ extreme cold declaration starting Saturday, Jan. 4 through Tuesday, Jan 7; activating warming centers; and directing city-funded shelters to shelter in place.

Joey Henderson, the city's director of the Office of Emergency Management, noted the storm's forecast could change.

They hope it changes for the better - but if not, the city is prepared.

“I know we have not had a lot of snow in the past few years," Henderson told reporters, "So we’re just asking all of our residents: please take this storm seriously. As the mayor stated, if you don’t need to go out, stay off the roads. Allow our crews to do their work to get roads open, so we can continue business on Tuesday.”

Veobia Akilo, Interim Director for the Baltimore City Dept. of Transportation, said the city's snow team activated at noon, and that road brining took place Thursday night around 8 p.m.

“In preparation for the second storm forecasted for this Sunday evening into Monday," Akilo said, "DOT will begin pre-treating streets with brine on Saturday starting at noon - focusing on city gateways, ramps bridges and overpasses. We have full activation of crews, including our internal and contractual resources. We have approximately 250 pieces of city equipment at ready and over 400 pieces of equipment for our external resources.”

Akilo said the city's messaging would continue as the weekend progressed.