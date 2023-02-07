Fresh Ideation Food Group LLC recalls retail products over concerns of Listeria contamination

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore based company is recalling several of their retail food products over concerns of Listeria contamination.

Fresh Ideation Food Group LLC makes a variety of sandwiches, salads, snacks, yogurts, and wraps under various brand names including Bistro to Go, Quick & Fresh, Fresh Creative Cuisine, Orchard Bistro, and Westin Label.

The items were sold between January 24-30 and distributed throughout stores in Maryland, Washington, D.C., Virginia, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and New York.

Each should contain a Fresh Creative Cuisine label or identifier on the bottom of the label with the Fresh Creative Cuisine name and a fresh through or sell through date ranging from January 31 through February 6, 2023.

The recall was initiated after the company’s environmental samples tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes, which is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

So far no illnesses have been reported. For a list of all items listed in the recall, click here.

Consumers who purchased these products may contact Fresh Ideation Food Group LLC, at 855-969-3338.