Frederick SRO injured during high school fight

FREDERICK, Md. — Frederick County students have only been in school two months - and there have already been four SRO's injured in Frederick County public schools.

On Tuesday morning, a school resource officer was taken for treatment after being punched during a fight at Governor Thomas Johnson High School in Frederick, reported the Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff Chuck Jenkins said in a press release:

This is now the fourth time that an SRO has been injured while intervening in an active disturbance in Frederick County Public Schools this school year. Any assault against a deputy, another student, or staff member will not be tolerated and that juvenile will receive the appropriate charges.

This latest incident happened at about 7:25 a.m. Oct. 17, when resource officers saw a fight between students at the start of the school day. After the officers intervened, a third student jumped in and punched another student and an SRO, said the Sheriff's Office.

The third student is charged with two counts of second-degree assault, as well as affray and disturbing school operations. The original two students in the fight are charged with affray and disturbing school operations.

Gov. Thomas Johnson High School also saw a major disturbance on the first day of school, with an SRO being threatened by a student with a knife; the 16-year-old was charged as an adult.

Frederick County Public Schools said in response to the latest incident: