Frederick County doctor arrested on rape and sexual offense charges

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. — A doctor in Frederick County is facing rape and sex offense charges.

Dr. Syed Haque, 64, is an internist and primary care doctor with over 20 years of experience in the medical field.

Police say the charges stem from two different visits from the same patient in his office in January 2025.

The victim reported she was touched inappropriately by Dr. Haque under the guise he was conducting pelvic and breast exams, which were not the reasons she was at the doctor's office.

Following the second incident, she immediately reported the assault to the staff and authorities.

Dr. Haque was indicted on January 31, and arrested on February 4 at his home.

He is charged with two counts of second-degree rape, three counts of fourth-degree sex offense, and three counts of second-degree assault.

Authorities say the investigation remains ongoing and detectives are working with the Frederick County State's Attorney's Office.

If you or someone you know has been affected, you can contact Frederick County Police at 301-600-2102.

You can also send an email to Detective Rebecca Skelly at rskelly@frederickmdpolice.org.