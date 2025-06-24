Fox tests positive for rabies in Bel Air

BEL AIR, Md. — A fox found in Bel Air tested positive for rabies. The Harford County Health Department received confirmation on Monday. The fox was discovered off Mauser Drive, but it may have exposed people and pets in the surrounding area.
If you or your pets had physical contact with a fox, contact the Harford County Health Department at 410-877-2300.
On Friday, a raccoon tested positive for rabies in Pylesville. It was found in the 5000 block of Rocks Road.
Below are steps to protect yourself and your pets.
- Always keep pets leashed when out for walks and closely monitored in your backyard.
- All cats, dogs, and ferrets should remain up-to-date on their rabies vaccinations through their vet office or local rabies vaccination clinic.
- Cover trash cans and do not leave pet food outside.
- Avoid feeding, petting, or interacting with wildlife in any way.
- Notify Harford County Animal Control at 410-638-3505 if you observe a stray animal showing abnormal behaviors such as excessive affection, aggression, lethargy, or disorientation.