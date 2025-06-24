Fox tests positive for rabies in Bel Air

BEL AIR, Md. — A fox found in Bel Air tested positive for rabies. The Harford County Health Department received confirmation on Monday. The fox was discovered off Mauser Drive, but it may have exposed people and pets in the surrounding area.

If you or your pets had physical contact with a fox, contact the Harford County Health Department at 410-877-2300.

RELATED CONTENT: Rabies cases rampant in Harford County

On Friday, a raccoon tested positive for rabies in Pylesville. It was found in the 5000 block of Rocks Road.

Below are steps to protect yourself and your pets.

