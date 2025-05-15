Rabies cases rampant in Harford County

BEL AIR, Md. — Nature’s bandits—-it’s rare that raccoons would intentionally approach people even to forage for food, but it happened recently when Diane Hart and her cat were sitting outside on her porch along Walters Mill Road in Forest Hills.

“The raccoon was right there next to the trash can and we both looked at each other and said, ‘That’s it,’” Hart recounted, “My poor cat’s name is Mollie and she went… we both went in, like we looked at each other and said, ‘Ugh oh, we’re taking our trash can in. We both went in.”

It may have been the same raccoon found to be rabid in the area, along with two others discovered along Rock Spring Road in Bel Air and Carrs Mill Road in Fallston.

Bonnie Harbin of the Harford County Health Department says what may prove to be a fourth case unfolded inside a barn in the northern part of the county early Thursday.

“The raccoon had come in. It was acting neurological so stumbling,” said Harbin, “It was aggressive to the horses so they had them call us. We come to pick up the deceased raccoon and then we sent it to our lab for testing.”

So far this year, the county has found a total of seven rabid raccoons, along with two cats and even a bat that were infected.

Pet owners are cautioned to keep them on a leash or to monitor them while outdoors to prevent any contact with animals whose infection can be spread through their saliva.

“You need to keep your animals up to date on the vaccinations. Making sure your cats, dogs, ferrets get their annual or every three year vaccination depending on their age,” said Harbin, “Even indoor cats sometimes can get out and we want to make sure they don’t get exposed to that rabies virus.”

People also should cover their trash cans and don’t leave pet food outside, which could attract an unwanted guest.

“Right now, I don’t trust them around the animals,” said Hart, “I’m afraid they’re going to hurt… they’re going to kill them and it’s hard. It’s bad out there right now."