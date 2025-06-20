Raccoon tests positive for rabies in Harford County

According to the Harford County Health Department, a raccoon has tested positive for rabies.
It was found in the 5000 block of Rocks Road in the Pylesville area.
Authorities say it's possible the animal exposed people and/or pets in the area.
The Harford County Health Department says witnessing a raccoon is not cause for alarm, but if you or your pets have had physical contact with a raccoon, please contact the Harford County Health Department at 410-877-2300 for follow-up.
Below are steps to protect yourself and your pets.
- Always keep pets leashed when out for walks and closely monitored in your backyard.
- All cats, dogs, and ferrets should remain up-to-date on their rabies vaccinations through their vet office or local rabies vaccination clinic.
- Cover trash cans and do not leave pet food outside.
- Avoid feeding, petting, or interacting with wildlife in any way.
- Notify Harford County Animal Control at 410-638-3505 if you observe a stray animal showing abnormal behaviors such as excessive affection, aggression, lethargy, or disorientation.