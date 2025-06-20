Raccoon tests positive for rabies in Harford County

According to the Harford County Health Department, a raccoon has tested positive for rabies.

It was found in the 5000 block of Rocks Road in the Pylesville area.

Authorities say it's possible the animal exposed people and/or pets in the area.

The Harford County Health Department says witnessing a raccoon is not cause for alarm, but if you or your pets have had physical contact with a raccoon, please contact the Harford County Health Department at 410-877-2300 for follow-up.

Below are steps to protect yourself and your pets.