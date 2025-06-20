Watch Now
Raccoon tests positive for rabies in Harford County

WATCH: Raccoons fall from ceiling into home
Sam Greenwood
<p>LAKE BUENA VISTA, FL - NOVEMBER 12: A racoon watches is seen on the course during the first round of the Children's Miracle Network Classic at the Disney Palm and Magnolia courses on November 12, 2009 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)</p>
According to the Harford County Health Department, a raccoon has tested positive for rabies.

It was found in the 5000 block of Rocks Road in the Pylesville area.

Authorities say it's possible the animal exposed people and/or pets in the area.

The Harford County Health Department says witnessing a raccoon is not cause for alarm, but if you or your pets have had physical contact with a raccoon, please contact the Harford County Health Department at 410-877-2300 for follow-up.

Below are steps to protect yourself and your pets.

  1. Always keep pets leashed when out for walks and closely monitored in your backyard.
  2. All cats, dogs, and ferrets should remain up-to-date on their rabies vaccinations through their vet office or local rabies vaccination clinic.
  3. Cover trash cans and do not leave pet food outside.
  4. Avoid feeding, petting, or interacting with wildlife in any way.
  5. Notify Harford County Animal Control at 410-638-3505 if you observe a stray animal showing abnormal behaviors such as excessive affection, aggression, lethargy, or disorientation.
