EDGEWOOD, Md. — The Harford County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a shooting occurred in Edgewood on Tuesday.

At 4:12 p.m., deputies responded to the 600 block of Edgewood Road reports of a shooting that was believed to have occurred in the area of Harr Park Court.

Officials say three adult males and one juvenile all sustained non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the tip-line at 410-837-7788.