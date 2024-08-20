Four more streets near schools in Baltimore will have speed cameras

BALTIMORE — More school zones in Baltimore will now have speed cameras implemented by the end of the month.

The Baltimore City Department of Transportation says the cameras will be in the following locations:

4500-4800 blocks of Hamilton Avenue – Hazelwood Elementary/Middle School

3600-3900 blocks of Echodale Avenue – Arts & Idea Sudbury School, Gardenville Elementary School

5000-5300 blocks of Hillen Road – Northwood Elementary School

6000-6200 blocks of Belair Road – Glenmount Elementary/Middle School, City Neighbors Charter School

Implementations will begin on August 26.

All the cameras will operate Monday through Friday from 6:00 am to 8:00 pm throughout the year.

Any violations caught on the camera will result in a $40 fine.

Citations are generated if a vehicle is caught going 12 mph or more over the speed limit.

Back in June, cameras were set up in the 2100 block of W. Franklin Street and the 2200 block of Mt. Royal Terrace.