Fort Washington Park closed after several explosive devices were discovered

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — U.S. Park Police evacuated and closed Ft. Washington Park after several explosive devices were found on Sunday and Monday.

Officials say five devices were found on Sunday and were rendered safe. Monday morning, additional explosive devices were found.

A joint investigation with multiple agencies including the PGFD Fire Marshal's Office and the FBI is underway and ongoing.

There is no current threat to the public.

Officials ask if you should come across a device similar to those pictured, don't touch it and call 911.

Prince George's County Fire