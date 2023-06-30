Former wrestling coach accused of sexual assault acquitted of all charges

BALTIMORE — Neil Adleberg, a former wrestling coach at Mount Saint Joseph High School, has been found not guilty after being accused of sexually assaulting a minor.

Attorney General Anthony Brown issued the following statement following the verdict:

"Today, Neil Adleberg was acquitted of all charges. The outcome of the trial does not diminish the courage of the survivor in this case. It takes remarkable strength to break the silence and confront pain and trauma of the past.

"To the survivor, your voice matters, your story deserved to be heard no matter the outcome of this trial. We continue to stand with you; we believe you. The path to justice may be arduous, and today’s acquittal does not define the validity of your experience."

Adleberg coached the school wrestling team in the 1970s and returned as an assistant during the 2014-2015.

It was sometime during that second stint, when prosecutors say the abuse happened.

The victim was not a student at Mount Saint Joseph at the time.