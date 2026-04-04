Former Turnstile guitarist facing attempted murder charges after allegedly striking neighbor with car

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — A Silver Spring man is facing charges after allegedly striking his neighbor with his car in March.

Police say 33-year-old Brady O'Brien Ebert, former guitarist for the rock band Turnstile, was arrested on Tuesday, March 31.

Reports say Turnstile parted ways with Ebert, who co-founded the group, due to a "pattern of harmful behavior."

According to police, officers responded to the 15000 block of Timberlake Drive at 4:41 p.m. for reports of a hit-and-run collision.

Investigators found that Ebert was arguing with his 78-year-old neighbor in the neighbor's driveway.

During the argument, and for reasons that are not yet known, Ebert struck the neighbor with his 2001 Buick before fleeing the scene without calling 911 or providing aid.

Authorities say the victim was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries, including a broken leg.

Police found Ebert's Buick unoccupied in the 15000 block of Old Columbia Pike in Burtonsville and had it towed to the 4th District Station for evidence processing.

Detectives later obtained an arrest warrant against Ebert, charging him with attempted second-degree murder.

He was taken to the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit and is being held without bond.