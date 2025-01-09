Former President Jimmy Carter’s 1992 visit to Baltimore and the legacy that stills stands

BALTIMORE — Today, a week of heartfelt tributes concludes with a funeral as the nation bids a final farewell to former President Jimmy Carter.

From 1984 to 2019, Carter helped renovate and build more than 4,000 homes in 14 countries with part of that work taking place in Maryland.

In June of 1992, Carter spent a week working on houses in West Baltimore. Over 30 years later, Sonia Street is still living in one of those homes, 1515 North Gilmore.

“It was beautiful, he opened my eyes wider than I could see that I could help other people less fortunate than me. He allowed me to work side by side with him,” said Sonia.

She tells us the former president left a lasting impression. Sonia jokes about the time he taught her how to properly hold a hammer and some of the memories they had while traveling abroad for Habitat for Humanity. They visited places like Thailand and Korea. Sonia still has the pictures on her wall to tell the story.

RELATED: President Carter's kindness to Baltimore remembered as he receives hospice care

“He showed me love so I could give other people love, so I appreciate him for everything,” said Sonia.

WMAR was there in 1992 as Sonia worked alongside Carter to repair houses in the Sandtown-Winchester neighborhood.

“Him and his wife really left an impact. I told them that they were my mentors for life. I wish I could still continue to do work for them. That’s what he wanted me to do. Since he helped me, I could help others.”

In 2010, the Carters spent more time working alongside volunteers in East Baltimore and Annapolis.

“I was just praying everyday when I heard he was in hospice. I just said God if it’s your will let him see 100 and he did,” said Carter.

