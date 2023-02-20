President Carter's kindness to Baltimore remembered as he receives hospice care

BALTIMORE, MD — While former President Jimmy Carter is receiving hospice care, people in Baltimore are remembering a visit after he left the oval office.

Sonia Street sat down with us, upset about the news of Carter's condition and thankful for his kindness.

She told us about the former president helping her use the tools correctly and his reluctance to be called “President” Carter.

“I said but president carter and he said wait a minute you’re Sonia and I’m Jimmy and we’re going to leave it at that, we’re going to be friends," said Street.

Sonia told us the former president spent a week in the northwest Baltimore neighborhood fixing up homes.

WMAR was there more than 30 years ago, digging through the archives we found Sonia, just as excited then as she is now.

“Right now I am really thrilled, I’m happy and I’m joyful inside because I would never know that I would have an opportunity to do something like this and I am really happy and glad inside," said Street.

Sonia stood next to president carter as he spoke to a packed crowd about the value of the homes habitat for humanity built.

“It transforms the lives of people for the first time have a good house and a chance at success," said former President Carter.

The visit inspired Sonia to join him building other homes across the country.

“I’ve been to Seoul, Korea, Michigan, Thailand was the last one," said Street.

Sonia told us the news of president carter receiving hospice care has been upsetting.

“I just wanna say my heart goes out to Jimmy and Rosalyn and the family," said Street.

You could see the impact that former president carter had on Sonia and so many people that she helped throughout the years.