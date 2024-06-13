Former President Donald Trump endorses Larry Hogan for Senator

Former President Donald Trump has endorsed Larry Hogan for Senate, he told a Fox correspondent Thursday.

According to the correspondent, Hogan stood on his stance when it comes to how he feels about the former president.

“Governor Hogan has been clear he is not supporting Donald Trump just as he didn’t in 2016 and 2020.”

The endorsement comes after Hogan released a statement in the end of May regarding Trump's trial, telling Maryland to "respect the verdict."

"At this dangerously divided moment in our history, all leaders—regardless of party—must not pour fuel on the fire with more toxic partisanship. We must reaffirm what has made this nation great: the rule of law," said Hogan.

Historically, Hogan and Trump have not always seen eye to eye.

During the race for governor, Hogan accused Trump of colluding with Democrats after Dan Cox beat out Kelly Schulz in the Gubernatorial Primary.

Hogan also endorsed Nikki Haley in the presidential race.

"Since I decided not to run for president, I've been saying that we don't want to see a multi-car pile-up that would just enable Donald Trump. We want to have the strongest possible nominee in November, and that's Nikki Haley," Hogan said in a tweet.

Hogan's opponent in the Senate race, Angela Alsobrooks, released a statement following the announcement of the endorsement.

“The stakes of this race could not get any higher. Just last week, Senate Republicans shot down access to contraception. Hours ago, Senate Republicans voted against protecting IVF. And just now, Donald Trump endorsed Larry Hogan so he can have a Republican majority.”



The Maryland Democratic Party also released a statement: