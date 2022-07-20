Hogan accuses Trump of colluding with Democrats, costing GOP Governor's race

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Larry Hogan is blaming former President Donald Trump after Dan Cox presumably defeated Kelly Schulz in Tuesday's Republican Gubernatorial Primary.

The term limited Governor endorsed Schulz to succeed him, after she had served as Secretary of Commerce in his administration.

But Trump backed Cox, a far right delegate representing Carroll and Frederick Counties.

Throughout his time in office, Hogan was a fierce critic of Trump.

In return the former President has often labeled Hogan a "RINO" which stands for Republican In Name Only, blaming him for unnecessary shutdowns during the COVID-19 pandemic.

For his part, Cox even filed articles of impeachment against Hogan in the State House over his handling of the virus.

On the eve of the election, Trump took to his Truth Social Media platform to tell Maryland voters to "Get out and vote Dan Cox for Governor. Get rid of shutdown RINO Larry Hogan who is trying to get another RINO into office, Kelly Schulz."

Donald Trump, Via Truth Social

As Cox built up is lead on election night, Trump posted another message stating "RINO Larry Hogan's endorsement doesn't seem to be working out so well for his heavily favored candidate. Next, I'd love to see Larry run for President!"

That appeared to be a dig at recent statements by Hogan indicating he would not rule out a potential presidential run in 2024, which Trump himself has not yet committed to.

Donald Trump, Via Truth Social

In the past, Hogan has repeatedly called for the GOP to move on from Trump's brand of politics.

He and Schulz insisted that Democrats pushed for Cox to win the Primary, feeling he was the more beatable candidate in the General Election.

The two previously called Cox everything from a "QAnon wackjob" and "Crazy guy" to a "Lying conspiracy theorist."

Ultimately, late Tuesday the Associated Press called the race for Cox with a little less than 80 percent of the vote tallied.

Thus far Cox has swept Schulz in every county, with exception to Baltimore and Kent Counties.

On Wednesday, Hogan reacted on Twitter saying Trump "Selfishly colluded with national Democrats to cost [the GOP] a Governor’s seat in Maryland."

Trump lost Republicans the White House, the House, and the Senate. He’s selfishly colluded with national Democrats to cost us a Governor’s seat in Maryland where I ran 45 points ahead of him.



He’s fighting for his ego. We’re fighting to win, and the fight goes on. — Larry Hogan (@LarryHogan) July 20, 2022

Michael Ricci, a spokesperson for Hogan, followed that up by saying the Governor has no plans of supporting Cox in the General Election.

As of this publishing, Schulz has not yet conceded the race.

