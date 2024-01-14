Former Maryland Governor Larry Hogan endorses Nikki Haley for president

Former Governor of Maryland Larry Hogan recently endorsed Nikki Haley for president.

Hogan spoke with CNN anchor and chief Washington correspondent Jake Tapper and said it is time to get behind Haley.

"Since I decided not to run for president, I've been saying that we don't want to see a multi-car pile-up that would just enable Donald Trump. We want to have the strongest possible nominee in November, and that's Nikki Haley," Hogan said in a tweet.

The decision to not run for president came last March for Hogan, announcing in an op-ed in the New York Times.

Hogan announced his endorsement for Haley just one day before the Iowa caucuses, where he believes it's "pretty clear" former president Donald Trump will win.