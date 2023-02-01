Former NFL player Izell Reese talks Pro Bowl game changes

The Pro Bowl is right around the corner and this year it'll be a little different...

RELATED: Six Ravens selected to compete in the Pro Bowl

WMAR sat down with former NFL defensive back and NFL FLAG Executive Director Izell Reese to discuss the switch to a flag football format and how the game will be played. Reese played in the NFL for 7 years, he was drafted to the Cowboys in 1998. He also played for the Broncos and the Bills.

Reese joined Reigning Champs in 2010, securing partnerships with the Jr. NBA, NFL, and the NHL.

Reigning Champs launched RCX in 2019. Reese played a key role into RCX's partnership with NFL FLAG. RCX has overseen NFL FLAG leagues and tournaments since January of 2020.

RCX will be taking the lead for Sunday's game and Reese says that the switch of the format for the Pro Bowl game helps fans see a more competitive game and help to protect players as well.

"We want to see a competitive game and see fun. So a lot of the feedback from players, GM's, coaches they want to keep players safe and bring that fun and competitiveness to the game," Reese said.

The way the game will be played will be slightly different. The tradition of NFL FLAG is usually five on five but the game will be played 7 on 7. There will be no linemen involved, which means a lot of passes and a lot of points!

There will be three linebackers on the field at once to play standardized coverages. Reese says the game will be fast paced and electric!

READ MORE: Ravens' Tyler Huntley to replace Josh Allen in NFL Pro Bowl

"If you love some football, you will really enjoy watching this. We're looking forward to bringing that competitive spirit back into the Pro Bowl games that we didn't see last year. So it should be fun and exciting to watch and see this upcoming Pro Bowl," Reese said.

Reese also spoke on his current tenure with RCX Sports. He says the goal of RCX is to allow kids to continue to play sports and get a unique pro experience.

"You pick your sport, NBA, NHL, street hockey, it's figuring out affordable and accessible ways to keep kids playing in all communities, regardless of socio economic status, regardless if you're in a major city, urban city, or even a rural city. And so we just want to keep kids of all ages playing and participating in sports," Reese said.

As a former pro-athlete, Reese also shared words of wisdom for young people who are also looking to play at that level.

"I will say to young athletes enjoy the moment that you're in now. I will say if anything, you know, besides athleticism to, but enjoying sport and following up what school was scored and what it meant. That needs to happen first. And so if it's if it's meant to be it will happen. So enjoy it wherever level you were at, be it at a young age of high school, you know, and if you get that opportunity to play at the college ranks, that's great and just let the course run out. You know, enjoy every day and while you have it because it goes fast. And just enjoy sport for what it is and all the qualities that come from just playing the game," Reese said.

To learn more about RCX Sports, click here.

The Pro Bowl is on Sunday, February 5, at 3:00 p.m.