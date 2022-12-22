Six Ravens selected to compete in the Pro Bowl

BALTIMORE — The 2023 Pro Bowlers were announced by the NFL and the Ravens have six players participating.

Baltimore's six Pro Bowlers are:



Mark Andrews

Roquan Smith

Marlon Humphrey

Patrick Ricard

Justin Tucker

Devin Duvernay

Smith is making his Pro Bowl debut, while all of his other Pro Bowl teammates have been honored before. The linebacker was acquired in a midseason trade from the Chicago Bears.

With this Pro Bowl nod, Andrews has now been selected to more Pro Bowls than any other tight end in Ravens' history according to ESPN.

This also, makes this the fourth straight appearance in the game by Ricard. He now has the longest streak on the team.

The Ravens are among five other teams sending at least five players to the Pro Bowl ( Dallas, Kansas City, San Francisco, and Minnesota).