Ravens' Tyler Huntley to replace Josh Allen in NFL Pro Bowl

Tyler Huntley
Nick Wass/AP
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley (2) in action during the second half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Tyler Huntley
Posted at 10:00 AM, Jan 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-31 10:01:43-05

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Ravens are sending their quarterback to the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl.

But it's not who you probably think.

Tyler Huntley, not Lamar Jackson, will represent the team this Sunday in Las Vegas.

He replaces Bills quarterback Josh Allen on the AFC roster.

Officially Allen is listed as injured and unable to participate, however he's scheduled to play in the Pro-Am at Pebble Beach over the weekend.

The addition of Huntley makes it seven Ravens who are Pro Bowl bound. He now joins tight end Mark Andrews, linebacker, Roquan Smith, cornerback Marlon Humphrey, fullback Patrick Ricard, kicker Justin Tucker and injured wide receiver Devin Duvernay.

MORE: Six Ravens selected to compete in the Pro Bowl

Huntley took over for Lamar Jackson who suffered an injury during a week 13 game against the Denver Broncos.

In five regular season games with Huntley starting, the team went 2-3 in addition to a wild card playoff game loss against the Bengals.

