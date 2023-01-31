Ravens' Tyler Huntley to replace Josh Allen in NFL Pro Bowl

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Ravens are sending their quarterback to the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl.

But it's not who you probably think.

Tyler Huntley, not Lamar Jackson, will represent the team this Sunday in Las Vegas.

He replaces Bills quarterback Josh Allen on the AFC roster.

Officially Allen is listed as injured and unable to participate, however he's scheduled to play in the Pro-Am at Pebble Beach over the weekend.

... and yes, Josh Allen is playing in the Pro-Am at Pebble Beach this weekend.



Officially from the Ravens' Huntley announcement/tweet is Allen is "unable to participate due to injury".



The "injury" is that he would rather golf than go to the Pro Bowl.



The addition of Huntley makes it seven Ravens who are Pro Bowl bound. He now joins tight end Mark Andrews, linebacker, Roquan Smith, cornerback Marlon Humphrey, fullback Patrick Ricard, kicker Justin Tucker and injured wide receiver Devin Duvernay.

Huntley took over for Lamar Jackson who suffered an injury during a week 13 game against the Denver Broncos.

In five regular season games with Huntley starting, the team went 2-3 in addition to a wild card playoff game loss against the Bengals.