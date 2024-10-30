Former mayor of University Park MD arrested on child porn charges

BALTIMORE — The former mayor of of University Park has been arrested on child pornography charges.

Joel Biermann faces 28 related counts related to child sexual abuse material.

According to WJLA-ABC7, Biermann served on the Town Council from June 2020 to June 2022 and as the mayor from June 2022 to June 2024.

He no longer has an official position with the town.

At the time of his arrest, he did not hold office.

*This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.*