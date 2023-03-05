Former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announces he will not run for president in 2024

Former Maryland Governor Larry Hogan announced that he will not be running for president in 2024

Hogan made the announcement via the New York Times in an op-ed on Sunday morning.

“I truly appreciate all those around the nation who have for many years encouraged me to run for president. After eight years of pouring my heart and soul into serving the people of Maryland, I have no desire to put my family through another grueling campaign just for the experience,” Hogan said.

Speculation for Hogan's potential presidential campaign began late 2022. Hogan addressed these claims stating that he did not want to make a presidential run to just sell books or position himself for a cabinet role.

“I’m not a career politician, and that has never been my aspiration. I’ve spent nearly my entire career founding and running businesses, and that’s what I’m going to go back to doing. However, I’m going to continue to stay in the fight. Serving as Maryland’s governor and chairing the National Governors Association was the honor of a lifetime, but elected office is not the only way to make a difference,” Hogan said.

Also in his statement, Hogan stated that although he is not running for president, he will continue to fight for the future of the Republican Party.

"Our nation faces great challenges; we can’t afford to be consumed by the pettiest grievances. We can push back and defeat the excesses of elitist policies on the left without resorting to angry, divisive and performative politics. We can deliver safe streets, more economic opportunity and respect for traditional values without abandoning our limited government conservative principles and America’s role as leader of the free world," Hogan said.

