Governor Larry Hogan leaves office with a 77% approval rating, Gonzales Maryland poll says

As governor-elect Wes Moore is set to officially be sworn in on Wednesday, a recent Gonzales Poll goes shows current Larry Hogan is leaving on a high note.

According to the poll, Hogan garnered a 77% approval rating from Marylanders. Hogan's first approval rating back in 2016 was 67%.

Gonzales Media & Research

Timeline of Hogan approval ratings

The poll was conducted by Gonzales Research & Media Services from January 9th through January 14th. 823 registered voters in Maryland were queried by live, person-to-person telephone interviews and a cross-section of interviews were also conduced throughout the state.

According to the report, Hogan is leaving office with the same approval as President Joe Biden among Black voters in the State of Maryland.

42% of voters strongly approved of the job Hogan has done and 35% somewhat approved.

21% disapprove of the job Hogan has done. 8% strongly disapproved and 13% somewhat disapproved.

2% offered no response.

Gonzales Research & Media Hogan approval percentages

As far as the issues Marylanders are most concerned about, 29% say the economy and inflation, 24% say public safety, 10% say education, another 10% say roads and transportation, 8% say affordable housing 7% climate change and the environment, and 6% say the immigration problems being created by the chaos at the southern border.

The poll also states that never in their three plus decades of rating has any Maryland Governor reached the level of approval that Hogan has.