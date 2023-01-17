Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Governor Larry Hogan leaves office with a 77% approval rating, Gonzales Maryland poll says

As the Moore administration gets set to take over office on Wednesday, a recent Gonzales Poll shows Governor Larry Hogan garnered a 77% approval rating from Marylanders. READ MORE: https://www.wmar2news.com/news/local-news/governor-larry-hogan-leaves-office-with-a-77-approval-rating-gonzales-maryland-poll-says
Virus Outbreak-Maryland
Posted at 5:31 PM, Jan 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-17 17:52:18-05

As governor-elect Wes Moore is set to officially be sworn in on Wednesday, a recent Gonzales Poll goes shows current Larry Hogan is leaving on a high note.

According to the poll, Hogan garnered a 77% approval rating from Marylanders. Hogan's first approval rating back in 2016 was 67%.

Screen Shot 2023-01-17 at 5.06.48 PM.png

Timeline of Hogan approval ratings

The poll was conducted by Gonzales Research & Media Services from January 9th through January 14th. 823 registered voters in Maryland were queried by live, person-to-person telephone interviews and a cross-section of interviews were also conduced throughout the state.

According to the report, Hogan is leaving office with the same approval as President Joe Biden among Black voters in the State of Maryland.

42% of voters strongly approved of the job Hogan has done and 35% somewhat approved.

21% disapprove of the job Hogan has done. 8% strongly disapproved and 13% somewhat disapproved.

2% offered no response.

Screen Shot 2023-01-17 at 5.11.03 PM.png
Hogan approval percentages

As far as the issues Marylanders are most concerned about, 29% say the economy and inflation, 24% say public safety, 10% say education, another 10% say roads and transportation, 8% say affordable housing 7% climate change and the environment, and 6% say the immigration problems being created by the chaos at the southern border.

The poll also states that never in their three plus decades of rating has any Maryland Governor reached the level of approval that Hogan has.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices