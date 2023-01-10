Gov. Larry Hogan says goodbye with farewell remarks

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Outgoing Governor Larry Hogan delivered remarks to Maryland in his farewell address Tuesday evening.

He began his address by asking Marylanders to join him in wishing Governor-elect Wes Moore and Lieutenant Governor-elect Aruna Miller a successful administration in the years to come.

In his speech, he goes into detail about some of the milestones he hit during his eight years in office. He says his administration cut taxes eight years in a row by $4.7 billion and turned a $5.1 billion deficit into the largest surplus in state history.

"We ushered in the biggest economic turnaround in America, and we are leaving the state in far better fiscal position than ever before in history," Hogan said.

Despite his accomplishments, he still recognizes there is still working to be done. Specifically, Hogan mentions the homicide and violent crime surge in Baltimore City.

"More must be done to get the most violent criminals off the streets," he said. "And while our administration led the fight for more accountability in the local school systems, more must be done to raise academic standards and to root out corruption and mismanagement to ensure that every child in Maryland has access to a world-class education, regardless of what neighborhood they happen to grow up in."

Hogan ended his speech by thanking both Marylanders and Americans.

Serving you has been the honor of a lifetime. Together, we truly have changed Maryland for the better. pic.twitter.com/X27XIkVJYT — Larry Hogan (@LarryHogan) January 11, 2023

