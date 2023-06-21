Former lieutenant pleads guilty to sexually assaulting inmates at Jessup Correctional Institution

JESSUP, Md. — A former lieutenant accused of sexually assaulting three inmates at the Maryland Correctional Institution in Jessup pleaded guilty to federal charges on Tuesday.

The DOJ says Owen Nesmith, 54 of Baltimore, admitted to committing multiple crimes while working as a corrections officer between 2005 and 2017.

Specifically, in February 2005, Nesmith followed an inmate into his cell and made them perform a sex act.

In July 2015, Nesmith was escorting another inmate to the ID office when he grabbed their genital area and ordered a strip search.

After removing their pants, prosecutors say Nesmith sexually assaulted the victim.

The third reported incident occurred in Deceember 2017, when an inmate approached Nesmith about getting a job in the jail's sanitation department.

During the discussion Nesmith is accused of engaging in sex without the victim's consent.

Nesmith also admitted to lying to agents, when previously denying inappropriate relationships with any inmates.

Nesmith now faces17 years in prison.

