Former lead attorney for Marilyn Mosby spared contempt charges

BALTIMORE — The former lead attorney representing ex City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby in her ongoing federal perjury trial was spared contempt of court charges by a judge Tuesday, according to multiple reports.

A. Scott Bolden of the Washington D.C. based law firm Reed Smith was accused of disclosing confidential juror information during a series of public motions exchanged with prosecutors last year.

In one filing Bolden made light of how some potential jurors answered questionnaires about the case, alleging that some had already made up their minds on whether Mosby was guilty or not.

Bolden, in that same motion, also made reference to the assigned numbers of potential jurors.

That drew the ire of District Court judge Lydia Kay Griggsby, who ordered the motion to be struck from the record.

Griggsby rebuked Bolden, saying the information revealed was not subject to public record and could result in him being held in contempt.

Bolden in response denied violating any court rules, claiming the use of anonymous quotes from juror questionnaires did not create a "reasonable likelihood" of interference "with a fair trial."

Instead Bolden blamed prosecutors for being the ones who initially released sensitive juror information, as they sought a gag order for other comments he made previously.

Throughout the pre-trial process, Bolden was known for his outspoken remarks to the media about the case.

He repeatedly attacked one of the lead prosecutors in the case by name, alleging political and racial animus towards Mosby, despite Griggsby on more than one occasion finding no evidence of such claims.

Bolden also accused prosecutors of being the reason for negative press coverage, arguing "the jury pool in Baltimore is likely irreparably biased," because of it.

The back-and-forth culminated in a press conference on the courthouse steps, where Bolden declared the government's argument “bullsh*t" when they were granted a continuance back in September.

Last month Bolden used the possibility that he could be held in contempt as reasoning for a request to step down as Mosby's council.

Griggsby accepted, allowing all six of Mosby's attorneys to withdraw from her defense team.

A Public Defender has now been assigned to defend Mosby, prompting yet another trial delay which still has no scheduled start date.