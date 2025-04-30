Former Coppin State police officer pleads guilty to sexual offense, misconduct

BALTIMORE — A former police officer with Coppin State University pled guilty Wednesday to sexual offense and misconduct.

The Baltimore City State's Attorney's Office said that Jamar Brockington was sentenced to an aggregate of three years, suspending all but 110 days times served.

It all began in the early morning of January 1, 2025, Brockington offered to drive a 16-year-old girl from Coppin's campus to her off-campus home.

While inside the vehicle, Brockington began to make sexual advances towards her, which ultimately led to three different instances of unlawful physical contact.

When the victim got home, she told someone in the house about what happened, and the Baltimore Police Department was notified.

Evidence against Brockington included campus video, which caught two of the three acts he was accused of doing.

Brockington turned himself in on January 10 and was held without bond for two months before being released on house arrest.

Following his sentence, Brockington will serve three years of probation and will have to register as a Tier 1 sex offender for up to 15 years.

City State's Attorney Ivan Bates released a statement following Brockington's plea:

“Offenses like this are intolerable and inexcusable in any circumstances, but even more so where a police officer, whose very job it is to protect our youth from predatory behavior like this, is the one who commits the crime. He not only assaulted this teen, but he violated the public’s trust,” said State's Attorney Bates. “I want to thank the BPD investigators who handled this case, the Coppin State Police Department, who cooperated fully with the investigation, and my Police Integrity Unit, who handled this case in consultation with my Special Victims Unit team. This case is a testament to the level of cooperation between various law enforcement agencies, which must continue to work together to hold individuals accountable for their illegal actions. We hope that the quick resolution to this case helps the victim to heal from the trauma inflicted by Mr. Brockington.”