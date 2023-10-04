Former Bel Air service technician stole $220,000+

BEL AIR, Md. — A Parkville man who worked for a Bel Air dealership is charged with pocketing more than $223,000 by filing fake claims for mechanical repairs.

Kenneth Wayne Collins III, 35, was a service technician in Bel Air in 2018, and faces up to five years in jail for filing more than 260 fraudulent claims for repairs, announced Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown in a press release.

He even used part of the stolen money to pay restitution in a separate insurance fraud case from 2019, in which he was ordered to pay $10,272 restitution in Baltimore City Circuit Court.

In the Bel Air case, Collins filed the fake claims under vehicle service contracts by insurance companies, Zurich NA, Ally and Fidelity.

