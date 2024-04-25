Disgruntled ex athletic director allegedly used AI, blaming Pikesville High principal for fake racist rant

BALTIMORE — AI strikes again.

This time prosecutors say it was used to frame a Baltimore County high school principal.

Now the former athletic director is being charged with disrupting school activities.

Dazhon Darien is accused of using Artificial Intelligence tools to impersonate the voice of Pikesville High principal, Eric Eiswert.

Charging documents say Darien made a simulated recording of Eiswert's voice, making it sound like he was spewing racial and antisemitic insults about staff and students.

One of the fake recordings said Black students couldn't "test their way out of a paper bag." Other comments were directed at parents of Jewish students.

Investigators linked a Gmail account to Darien, under the alias TJ Foust, which he allegedly used to email the phony recording to three teacher friends at the school.

The controversial soundbite soon surfaced on social media and spread throughout the school community, with many blaming Eiswert.

The fallout led to outrage from local leaders including County Executive Johnny Olszewski and Schools Superintendent Myriam Rogers.

"Hate, discrimination, and prejudice have no place in our community — especially in our schools," Olszewski initially said in response."

"We will not tolerate disparaging remarks about any member of the Team BCPS community," added Rogers.

The audio clip triggered hateful messages swirling on social media, and threatening calls being made to the school.

Eiswert ended up being temporarily removed from his position.

Billy Burke, Executive Director of The Council of Administrative & Supervisory Employees, quickly questioned the audio's authenticity, while also defending Eiswert's character, describing him as "an outstanding school leader."

At the time, Burke asked for "a pause in any rush to judgment."

Eiswert also denied responsibility for the clip. Early on Eiswert told investigators he believed Darien to be the culprit.

"There had been conversations with Darien about his contract not being renewed next semester due to frequent work performance challenges," charging documents read. "Eiswert reiterated that there had been issues starting in the latter part of 2023 between Darien and himself leading up to the release of the audio clip."

State Senator Shelly Hettleman reacted to the charges against Darien, calling it an important "lesson, especially in this time of Artificial Intelligence! 1) things aren’t always as they seem and 2) people are innocent until proven guilty. Let’s let the process do what it’s supposed to do!" Hettleman stated.

Earlier this year, WMAR-2 News spoke with an AI expert, who told us it only takes seconds for a person's speaking voice to be replicated.

