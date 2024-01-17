Baltimore County schools investigating alleged racial, antisemitic remarks by principal

TOWSON, Md. — Baltimore County Public Schools is investigating the principal at Pikesville High for allegedly making derogatory remarks about students and staff.

In an audio recording, a voice believed to be principal Eric Eiswert can be heard ranting about "inadequacies" from teachers and low test scores from Black students.

He also mentions complaints from Jewish families as well.

In a letter sent to parents the school system said they are investigating the remarks, but would not comment on Eiswert's current status citing confidential personnel matters.

Baltimore County Council chairman Izzy Patoka said he was aware and looking into the situation.

"I thank the PHS community members and BCPS officials who brought this issue to our attention," Patoka tweeted.

The @BaltCoPS Department of Schools shared with my office this morning that it has been made aware of an alleged audio recording of principal Eiswert that included derogatory remarks about some Pikesville High School students and staff. — Izzy Patoka (@CouncilmanIzzy) January 17, 2024

WMAR-2 News has not independently verified the authenticity of the recording.