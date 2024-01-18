All it takes is one sentence for AI to clone your voice

BALTIMORE COUNTY — It's an audio recording that's stirring up a lot of emotions. Baltimore County Public Schools are investigating what sounds like the principal of Pikesville High allegedly making derogatory remarks about students and staff.

But there are questions about if the recording is really the principal speaking.

It's an audio recording circulating social media and people in the Pikesville community are wondering, Is it real?

In the audio, racist and antisemitic comments are made about students and staff allegedly from Pikesville High principal Eric Eiswert.

WMAR is choosing not to publish the recording at this time because we have not verified the authenticity of the recording.

In a statement to WMAR, the Council of Administrative and Supervisory Employees (CASE) who represents Eiswert said in part, "The outrageous language in the audio is not the language, thoughts or character of principal Eiswert."

Executive Director Billy Burke continued, stating they support the investigation and asked there to be a quote "pause in any rush to judgement."

But there is speculation that the recording is AI generated instead.

"AI is a tool just like anything else and you can use tools for their intended purpose, or you can use them for other purposes and so it's just about being able to discern when the tool is being used and how and the public has a right to know when these tools are in play,” said Gabriella Waters, Director of Operations at the Center for Equitable AI and Machine Learning Systems at Morgan State.

She studies AI and said it only takes seconds of a person speaking for the model to replicate that voice.

"Have they spoken on any social media, have they spoken to a reporter, have they recorded themselves giving instructions to students,” said Waters.

Raising the question, how can you tell the difference?

"It sounds identical to us, but when you're a specialist in listening to people's voices it's really easy for you to discern whether or not you're hearing someone that's human or who's not,” said Waters.

Along with that are tools in technology that analyze the cadence of certain words. She says AI was not created to harm people but for more immersive experiences, but that has taken a turn.

"We are looking at ways to get a handle on managing what kinds of technology guardrails that we can all agree on so that things like this can't happen,” said Waters.

BCPS Superintendent Myriam Rogers said in a statement that BCPS is taking this matter seriously and is investigating the incident.

The full statement from CASE Executive Director Burke is