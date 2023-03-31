For the first time since 1984, Penn Station is getting upgraded

BALTIMORE — Amtrak is in the process of giving Baltimore’s Penn Station a facelift, something that hasn't been done in almost four decades. Amtrak released some pictures of what they are looking to give us once the project is finished.

Baltimore's Penn Station is one of the busiest in the country, ranking number eight, and this $150 million revamp has regular riders excited about what’s to come.

"It's one of the faces of the city and it's so lovely to have a little bit of a new shine to put on that face,” said Suse Anderson, who lives in Baltimore.

When you look at the outside of the station, you'll see scaffoldings and pictures of what the future of the station will look like.

Being one of the entry ways into Baltimore, for some it's the first impression they get of the city.

"My very first time. What are your thoughts about it? Well, it was pretty nice, it’s got a lot of construction going on, but I enjoyed walking around and looking at it and finding my way through,” said Leanna Mathews, lives in Birmingham, Alabama and is visiting Baltimore.

The train station was built in 1911, with the last renovation done in 1984, Amtrak is expanding the platforms and adding dining and retail amenities.

For some like Gloria Duvall, who takes the train a few times a month, these improvements are much overdue.

"It's a beautiful station, there's a beautiful ceiling inside but it's long overdue for a facelift with the volume of travelers and tourists and visitors that come to the city. I think it was time for the upgrade,” said Duvall.

This summer, the developers are looking to give the three upper floors of the historic station new office space, elevators and restrooms. Also starting this year is the construction on the station expansion. That will be across the tracks where the current parking lot now stands.

Don’t worry, you’ll be able to park in a new garage.

Anderson is at the station a couple times a week taking the train. She says it'll be nice to get a cleaner look to the inside.

"There's some basic infrastructure upgrades, there are some old dirty, rusty things in there that are clearly being fixed up which is fantastic from an infrastructure perspective,” said Anderson.

Officials from Amtrak say the goal is to update and modernize the local landmark while protecting and maintaining the historic features.

The new station expansion is set to deliver by the end of 2025. The Senior Public Relations Manager for Amtrak, Beth Toll, says they plan to move to the interior of the station by the end of this year for renovations.