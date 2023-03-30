Watch Now
Penn Station set to be revamped

Posted at 7:32 PM, Mar 30, 2023
BALTIMORE — New designs show a revamped Penn Station will be coming soon.

Penn Station will be revamped with an expansion that looks more like BWI than a train station.

The expansion will be just over the tracks from the current station.

That will be where you get tickets and drop off bags.

The current Penn Station will be used for business and retail spots.

This is the first renovation since 1984.

Restorative work is already underway and expansion work is expected to start this fall.

