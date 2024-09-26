Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Five more speed cameras coming to Anne Arundel County

Speed cameras
Copyright 2014 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WMAR
Speed cameras
Speed cameras
Posted

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Five additional speed cameras are coming to Anne Arundel County.

These new locations will be added between October 1-2. They will become active after a 15-day warning period.

The new cameras will be located within the following school zones:

  • Pasadena Elementary - Pasadena Road
  • Millersville  Elementary - Millersville Road
  • Quarterfield  Elementary - Quarterfield Road
  • Monarch Academy - Brock Bridge Road
  • Solley  Elementary - Solley  Road

The existing camera will be moved from the northbound side of Solley Road to the southbound side.
Back in June 2024, five speed camera were installed across school zones.

RELATED: Anne Arundel County installing second series of speed cameras next week

Then the next month, five more were also activated.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices