Five more speed cameras coming to Anne Arundel County

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Five additional speed cameras are coming to Anne Arundel County.

These new locations will be added between October 1-2. They will become active after a 15-day warning period.

The new cameras will be located within the following school zones:



Pasadena Elementary - Pasadena Road

Millersville Elementary - Millersville Road

Quarterfield Elementary - Quarterfield Road

Monarch Academy - Brock Bridge Road

Solley Elementary - Solley Road

The existing camera will be moved from the northbound side of Solley Road to the southbound side.

Back in June 2024, five speed camera were installed across school zones.

Then the next month, five more were also activated.