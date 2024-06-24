Speed cameras come to Anne Arundel County

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Anne Arundel County is installing speed cameras on busy roads, joining Baltimore City and County, who have had such cameras for years.

The first five cameras go into effect today, near five elementary schools. Anne Arundel County ultimately plans to put up 40 cameras, announced the police department today.

The five initial cameras are located at:

Wellham Avenue, Glen Burnie – Cromwell Elementary

Governor Stone Parkway, Severna Park – Shipley’s Choice Elementary

Solley Road, Glen Burnie – Solley Elementary

Truck House Road, Severna Park – Oak Hill Elementary

Shore Acres Road, Arnold – Broadneck Elementary

Drivers going 12 MPH or more over the speed limit will get a $40 fine. Anne Arundel police officers will make the final call on whether a violation actually happened - before a citation can be sent out.

For the first 15 days, however, the cameras will only issue warnings.

Speed cameras in school zones will operate from 6 a.m. until 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, including holidays and during the summer. Cameras placed in residential areas will operate 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Those times are dictated by state law.

County Executive Steuart Pittman said the cameras were prompted by residents' concerns about speeding in their communities.

...We listened and acted by implementing this program to promote safe driving habits and ultimately save lives.

The speed cameras will first be installed in school zones. Their placement is based on traffic pattern data, crash history, residents' concerns, and accident history.

More information is available here.