Anne Arundel County installing second series of speed cameras next week

Posted at 12:43 PM, Jul 19, 2024

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Next week, Anne Arundel County will install a second set of five speed cameras across area school zones.

Here's a list of where you can expect to see the cameras starting July 24.

  • Annapolis Area Christian School (Middle School) - Bestgate Road, Annapolis
  • Folger McKinsey Elementary - Arundel Beach Road, Severna Park 
  • Key School - Hillsmere Drive, Annapolis
  • Odenton Elementary - Odenton Road, Odenton
  • Nantucket Elementary - Nantucket Drive, Crofton

If you happen to get caught speeding, the first 15 days is just a warning period, so no citations will be issued during that time frame.
Afterwards, drivers going 12mph or more over the speed limit will get a $40 fine in the mail with no points assessed to their license.

School zone speed cameras operate Monday through Friday from 6am until 8pm, including holidays and the summer.

Last month five other cameras were set up at these locations.

