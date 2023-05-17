Fireworks blamed for 2 incidents in White Marsh

WHITE MARSH, Md. — Juveniles throwing fireworks caused two incidents at White Marsh businesses this afternoon, including a vehicle fire.

The White Marsh Volunteer Fire Company said they responded to a vehicle fire in the parking lot of Value City Furniture on Campbell Boulevard at about 3:40 p.m. It was reportedly caused by fireworks tossed into the vehicle.

At the same time, fireworks were reported tossed inside the lobby of Chipotle, also on Campbell Boulevard.

The fire company says police are searching for juveniles that may have run toward Philadelphia Road.