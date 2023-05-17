Watch Now
Fireworks blamed for 2 incidents in White Marsh

Baltimore County Police
Bill Fink/ABC2 News
Baltimore County Police
Posted at 5:51 PM, May 17, 2023
WHITE MARSH, Md. — Juveniles throwing fireworks caused two incidents at White Marsh businesses this afternoon, including a vehicle fire.

The White Marsh Volunteer Fire Company said they responded to a vehicle fire in the parking lot of Value City Furniture on Campbell Boulevard at about 3:40 p.m. It was reportedly caused by fireworks tossed into the vehicle.

At the same time, fireworks were reported tossed inside the lobby of Chipotle, also on Campbell Boulevard.

The fire company says police are searching for juveniles that may have run toward Philadelphia Road.

