Firefighters on scene of a boat crash in Fells Point, no injuries reported

BALTIMORE — Firefighters are on scene for a boat crash in Fells Point.
The call came for officials to respond to the 1000 block of Fell Street.
Officials say no injuries were reported and there are no reports of fuel leaks.
The Maryland Natural Resources Police are investigating.
🚤BOAT CRASH💥@HendersonsWharf— Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 (@BCFDL734) June 11, 2023
1001 Fell St 21231#FellsPoint @FellsPoint@Zeke_Cohen#BMORESBravest and #BCFDSOC #BCFDFireBoat are on scene of a boat crash at the marina. No injuries, no leaking fuel. @MDNRPolice investigating. pic.twitter.com/yDxJ0Jh6x5