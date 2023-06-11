Watch Now
Firefighters on scene of a boat crash in Fells Point, no injuries reported

Boat crash in Fells.jpeg
Posted at 2:15 PM, Jun 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-11 14:25:16-04

BALTIMORE — Firefighters are on scene for a boat crash in Fells Point.

The call came for officials to respond to the 1000 block of Fell Street.

Officials say no injuries were reported and there are no reports of fuel leaks.

The Maryland Natural Resources Police are investigating.

