Firefighter still in critical condition, following medical emergency on ladder

The firefighter taken to the hospital in critical condition Monday from the Saratoga St fire, likely suffered a medical emergency on the aerial ladder, said the Fire Chief in a news conference Tuesday.

"As a result of that medical emergency, he fell backwards, down the ladder," said Chief James Wallace. "Our crews did just an absolutely remarkable job, removing this member from the ladder and getting him over to Shock Trauma."

He remains in critical condition and guarded condition at the hospital.

The chief also identified the firefighter as 44-year-old Lt. Mark Dranbauer, a 23-year veteran of the department.

Dranbauer comes from "an emergency services family," and the chief asked people to keep the firefighter and his family in their prayers.