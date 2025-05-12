2 firefighters injured, one critically, following Baltimore City fire this afternoon

Two firefighters were injured, and one is in critical condition, following a single-alarm fire at 204 W Saratoga St.

The fire is now considered "under control," but Saratoga St. between Liberty Rd and Howard will be closed for an "extended period of time," says a spokesperson for the Baltimore City Fire Department.

The City's office of Emergency Management is also on scene.

Hey Baltimore



We want you to know that @baltimoreoem & @baltimorebcfd are ON-SCENE for an Alarm of Fire in the West 200 Block of Saratoga Street.



The fire has been deemed under control, however the Saratoga Street from Liberty to Howard will be closed for an extended period. pic.twitter.com/QfiQ7YlDIN — Baltimore City OEM (@BaltimoreOEM) May 12, 2025

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more details.