2 firefighters injured, one critically, following Baltimore City fire this afternoon

Two firefighters were injured, and one is in critical condition, following a single-alarm fire at 204 W Saratoga St.

The fire is now considered "under control," but Saratoga St. between Liberty Rd and Howard will be closed for an "extended period of time," says a spokesperson for the Baltimore City Fire Department.

The City's office of Emergency Management is also on scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more details.

