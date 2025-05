BALTIMORE — Baltimore City Fire on the scene of a five-alarm multi-story warehouse fire in West Baltimore.

Firefighters are currently battling the blaze in the area of Edmondson Avenue and Bentalou Street.

According to the Maryland Department of Transportation Maryland Transit Administration,MARC trains are being effected as a result of the fire.

Intense smoke from warehouse fire in West Baltimore Linnea Fire Video V2

Residents are asked to avoid the area at this time.