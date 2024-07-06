Fire Marshal investigate an intentionally lit fire in Westminster

WESTMINISTER, Md. — The Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal is investigating two fires that happened Saturday morning that are believed to have been intentionally set.

Authorities say that around 10:30 a.m., crews were called to the 3600 block of Littlestown Pike in Westminster for reports of two vacant structure fires. The fire was discovered by the property owner.

According to a report, the fire took about an hour to extinguish and required 50 firefighters on the scene. The estimated structural damage caused by the blaze is about $20,000.

There were no reported injuries.

Officials say there was no smoke alarm or sprinkler system inside the property.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the property is known as the former Meadow View Swim Club. K9 units assisted investigators in determining the fires were intentionally set. They concluded that an unknown person(s) trespassed on the property and intentionally ignited both vacant structures on fire.

Authorities say the origin of the fire remains under investigation.

An arrest has not been made in this case. They are asking anyone with information to contact the Northeast Regional Office at 410-386-3050.