Fire displaces family of 7 in Howard County

DAYTON, Md. — A Dayton family is left without a home following a Wednesday night fire.

It happened around 9:30pm on Green Bridge Road.

Crews arrived to find the attic and back of the house engulfed in flames.

All residents inside the home had already escaped, with one taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

Flames soon extended to the main level and basement of the home.

Fighting the fire was made more difficult, due to a lack of hydrants in the neighborhood. Water needed to be shuttled from a nearby cistern.

In all, four adults and three children were displaced. Family is assisting them.

The cause remains under investigation.